Ducks' Corey Perry: Totals 10 points
Perry scored six goals and added four assists over 31 games in the 2018-19 season.
Perry missed the first 51 games of the season with a knee injury. He clearly didn't return at full strength as this was the lowest point-per-game pace of his career and his minus-16 is the worst mark of his career. Perry's still being paid $8.625 million -- currently the highest salary on the team -- for the next two years, so the Ducks are hoping he can spend the summer recovering and come back closer to his old self next year.
