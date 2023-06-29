Pitre was selected 65th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Pitrie was good (23G, 44P in 52GP) for Flint in his OHL rookie season two years ago but failed to take a significant step forward this past year, managing just 25 goals and 60 points in 59 games. The Firebirds weren't a great team, but more was expected from Pitrie. At his best, Pitrie is creating havoc on the forecheck and generating scoring chances down low. He will display flashes of top-six offensive upside at times, but Pitrie is much more likely to make it to the NHL as a bottom-six depth player. Anaheim will let him marinate in Flint for a couple more seasons in hopes of seeing a return on their investment down the line.