Pitre signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday. The contract will begin with the 2024-25 season.

Pitre will presumably make the jump to the AHL next season, but at this point it's hard to say whether or not he'll see any NHL action in 2024-25. The 2023 third-round pick racked up 27 goals and 55 points through 55 games with the OHL's Flint Firebirds in 2023-24.