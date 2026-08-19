Lucius has been acquired by Anaheim from Pittsburgh on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

Lucius had 15 goals and 46 points in 36 outings with Arizona State University as a senior in 2025-26. The 22-year-old was originally selected by Carolina with the No. 124 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. He was then dealt to Pittsburgh on March 7, 2024 as part of the package to acquire Jake Guentzel. The Ducks are getting Lucius' negotiating rights, but he hasn't signed an entry-level contract yet.