Gauthier notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

With four helpers over his last two games, Gauthier is getting in touch with his playmaking side. The rookie winger is up to 12 goals, 17 assists, 129 shots on net, 48 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 61 outings this season. He'd need a big surge to close out the campaign to get into the Calder Trophy discussion, but it's been a respectable season for the 21-year-old as he looks to be part of the long-term solution when the Ducks exit their rebuilding phase.