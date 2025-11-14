Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

The tally snapped Gauthier's first three-game goal drought of the season. His consistency in filling the net has been a big part of the Ducks' collective breakout early this season. Gauthier is up to 12 goals, nine helpers, 77 shots on net, 15 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 17 contests, with six goals and five assists coming over his seven outings in November.