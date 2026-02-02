Gauthier scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Gauthier has four goals and four assists over his last seven games. The 22-year-old winger stretched the Ducks' lead to 3-0 in the second period Sunday, but the Golden Knights made a decent attempt at a comeback. Gauthier has been a breakout player in 2025-26 with 24 goals, 48 points (12 on the power play), 205 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-1 rating through 54 appearances. He's on the third line currently, but his place on the first power-play unit is secure.