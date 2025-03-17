Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Gauthier broke up Jordan Binnington's shutout bid in the second period and also set up a Nikita Nesterenko tally in the third. The goal was Gauthier's first in March, but he's added eight assists over nine outings while finally finding some success in a third-line role. Overall, the 21-year-old rookie has 13 goals, 21 helpers, 143 shots on net, 52 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 67 appearances.