Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Finds twine in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.
Gauthier entered Friday with no points over his last two outings, which was just his second multi-game drought of the season. The 21-year-old tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He's enjoying a breakout campaign with 16 goals, 31 points, 115 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 28 appearances in a top-six role.
