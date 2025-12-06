Gauthier scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Gauthier entered Friday with no points over his last two outings, which was just his second multi-game drought of the season. The 21-year-old tied the game at 1-1 late in the first period. He's enjoying a breakout campaign with 16 goals, 31 points, 115 shots on net, 21 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-16 rating through 28 appearances in a top-six role.