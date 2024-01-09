Gauthier was traded from Philadelphia to the Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a 2025 second-round draft pick Monday.

Gauthier is one of the top prospects in the league after being selected fifth overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Flyers. The 19-year-old has 29 goals and 60 points in 49 career games with Boston College. He's also added 22 points across 14 total games in his last two World Juniors appearances. Gauthier reportedly did not want to play for the Flyers, which likely put the pressure on Philadelphia to make a move, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.