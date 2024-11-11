Gauthier logged an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gauthier has three helpers over his last seven outings. His ice time has been in decline lately, and he reached a new low with just 9:30 in Sunday's contest. The winger has five assists, 35 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances. It's unclear if the Ducks will prioritize Gauthier's confidence or getting him NHL experience -- if it's the former, he could be a candidate for a stint in the AHL at some point.