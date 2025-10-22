Gauthier scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Gauthier got bumped up to the top line at even strength since Chris Kreider (illness) was unavailable. The 21-year-old Gauthier put in a good performance, with his goal standing as the game-winner. The winger has displayed a finishing touch early in 2025-26 with four goals and an assist through six outings. He's added 29 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating. He's already a fixture in the top six and on the power play, so fantasy managers should feel comfortable having him in their lineups.