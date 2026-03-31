Gauthier will not return to Monday's home contest against the Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Stephens noted that Gauthier was cross-checked in the first period, which forced the winger out of the game. The 22-year-old notched his team-leading 38th goal of the season prior to exiting. That marker came on the power play at 9:46 of the first period. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday in San Jose, so fantasy managers will want to keep tabs on Gauthier's status in the coming days.