Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Anaheim on Sunday.

Gauthier was selected fifth overall by the Flyers in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and his rights were flipped to Anaheim in the Jamie Drysdale trade earlier this season. In two seasons at Boston College, Gauthier dominated with 54 goals and 102 points through 73 games. The deal is expected to begin immediately and he could make his NHL debut in the Ducks' season finale against Vegas on Thursday.