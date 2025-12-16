Gauthier scored two goals, one on the game-winner on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers.

With the score tied 1-1 early in the third period, Gauthier ripped a quick shot from the slot just inside the post past Igor Shesterkin. It's the third multi-goal performance of the season for Gauthier, and through 33 games the 21-year-old winger has 18 goals and 36 points as he steams towards a breakout campaign.