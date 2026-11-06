Gauthier scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

It wasn't a third straight hat trick, but Gauthier remains heavily involved on offense. He has nine goals and three helpers during his six-game point streak, and nine of those 12 points have come with the man advantage. The 22-year-old is up to 11 goals, six helpers, 62 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-5 rating across 15 appearances. Gauthier continues to be an excellent scorer in a top-six role, so he's a safe option in most fantasy formats.