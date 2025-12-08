Gauthier notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Gauthier has remained productive, getting on the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 games. He has four goals and eight helpers in that span. The winger is up to 16 goals, 33 points (seven on the power play), 115 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 29 appearances. As long as he stays in a top-six role, Gauthier figures to be one of the Ducks' most consistent forwards.