Gauthier scored a goal on four shots and delivered two hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken.

Gauthier continues to score at an extraordinary rate, having netted 18 goals in November alone. He's two goals away from matching the NHL record for most goals in a calendar month and trails only Leon Draisaitl (23) in the league's goalscoring race. With Leo Carlsson (upper body) and Beckett Sennecke (upper body) sidelined, Gauthier should continue to shoulder considerable offensive responsibility, especially considering his streak of production that has seen him crack the scoresheet in all but one of his 12 appearances this month.