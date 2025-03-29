Gauthier scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.
Gauthier sparked a comeback in the third period with a goal to bring the Ducks within one. He also assisted on Mason McTavish's game-winner. Gauthier has three goals and two assists over his last six contests as he continues to find consistency on offense late in the season. Overall, he's at 15 goals, 37 points, 159 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across 72 outings.
More News
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Pots goal in win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Collects two points in loss•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Deals assist in Wednesday's loss•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Stays warm with helper•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Nabs helper in win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Bags apple in Wednesday's loss•