Gauthier scored a goal on seven shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier has dug out of a slump with five points over his last three games. He also had his first power-play point since Jan. 6 in this contest. The 22-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 45 points and 191 shots on net through 50 contests, setting career highs in each of those offensive categories. The winger has added 40 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-6 rating. Even on the third line, as he is currently, Gauthier is getting things done for the Ducks.