Gauthier scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier has scored in consecutive contests and has five goals and four assists over his last eight games. He reached the 25-goal mark with his tally Tuesday, and he's got an outside chance for 40 if he pops off after the Olympic break. The winger is at a total of 49 points, 208 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-2 rating through 55 appearances.