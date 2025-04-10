Gauthier scored twice on eight shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Gauthier tied the game with 3:49 left in regulation and then won it at 1:11 of overtime. This was his second two-goal game in a row. Since the start of March, the winger has seven goals and 10 assists over 20 contests. Gauthier has grown into a larger role late in the season and now has 19 tallies, 42 points, 181 shots on net, 67 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 78 appearances.