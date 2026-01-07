Gauthier scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.

Playing against the team that drafted him, Gauthier made an early impact with a goal at 4:15 of the first period. However, former Duck Trevor Zegras stole the show after that to set the Flyers on the path to victory. Many in Philadelphia likely envisioned seeing Gauthier become a 20-goal scorer in the city when he was selected fifth overall in 2022, and in a way, that happened -- his tally Tuesday gave him 20 goals and 40 points in 43 appearances. The 21-year-old has added 165 shots on net, 29 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating in a fantastic second NHL campaign.