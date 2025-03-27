Gauthier scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Gauthier had a goal late in the second period to stretch the Ducks' lead to 4-1. The 21-year-old had gone three games without a point prior to Wednesday, which was his longest drought since late January. That shows growth in his game, even though he's often remained in a limited role. He's getting some first-line looks at even strength, but Gauthier had just 11:55 of ice time Wednesday. The rookie winger is at 14 goals, 21 helpers, 154 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 71 appearances this season.