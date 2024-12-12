Gauthier scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Senators.

Gauthier snapped a five-game goal drought with a third-period tally to break up Linus Ullmark's shutout bid. Offense has been a challenge for the Ducks lately -- this was the fourth time in the last six games they've been limited to a single goal, a span in which Gauthier has two points. The rookie winger is at four goals, eight assists, 54 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-3 rating through 27 appearances in a middle-six role.