Gauthier scored twice on nine shots and added two hits in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Sharks.

Gauthier got the Ducks on the board with his first-period tally, and his goal midway through the third sparked the team's final comeback push. He's had a chance to reignite the chemistry he had with Mason McTavish late last year, as they've been put together on the second line. Gauthier put up 20 goals and 44 points in 82 games as a rookie in 2024-25, and he should be able to at least match that production this year as a full-time member of the Ducks' top six.