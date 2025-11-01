Gauthier notched two assists (one on the power play), six shots on net, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Gauthier has three goals and four helpers during his five-game point streak. The 21-year-old winger had a hand in goals by Mason McTavish and Chris Kreider in this contest. Gauthier has displayed more of a finishing touch than a playmaking angle this year, but he's simply been productive with six goals and four helpers over 10 games. He's added 51 shots on net, 11 hits, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-7 rating.