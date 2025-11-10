Gauthier registered two assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Gauthier's eight-game point streak ended Saturday in Vegas. He didn't wait long to get back on the scoresheet, setting up both of Beckett Sennecke's goals in this contest. This was Gauthier's fifth multi-point effort over his last six games. The 21-year-old winger has mixed in some playmaking lately after starting the season a little heavier in the goal column. He's at 11 goals, nine assists, 69 shots on net, 13 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 15 appearances this season.