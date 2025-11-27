Gauthier scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

Gauthier has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The 21-year-old winger has logged multiple points in consecutive contests, and he has nine outings of at least two points this season. He's up to 14 goals, 28 points, 98 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 23 appearances. The breakout season looks real -- Gauthier's shooting 14.3 percent, but his high shot volume should allow him to stay productive throughout the year.