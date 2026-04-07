Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Remains unavailable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier (upper body) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday and is expected to miss Thursday's matchup against San Jose, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.
The Ducks hope Gauthier will be available to return for Sunday's contest against Vancouver, which is the final game of Anaheim's five-game homestand. He has already missed the past three outings and has done some light skating on his own, but he hasn't been participating in practices. Gauthier has registered 38 goals, 65 points and 271 shots on net in 73 appearances this season.
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