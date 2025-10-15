Gauthier scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Gauthier tied the game at 2-2 with his tally late in the first period. The 21-year-old winger needed 21 games to pot three goals last year, but he's done it in just three contests in 2025-26. That bodes well for him avoiding a sophomore slump, though the Ducks haven't faced any particularly tough defenses yet. Gauthier remains locked in as a top-six forward with power-play time, and all fantasy managers should at least be keeping an eye on his performance.