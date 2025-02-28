Gauthier scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Gauthier has five goals across his last nine outings. His latest tally was a big one, as it tied Thursday's contest at 2-2 midway through the second period, helping the Ducks continue their march to a comeback win. The rookie winger is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 124 shots on net, 48 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 58 appearances. He's shuffled around the lineup and occasionally found himself on the fourth line when he's struggling, but he's in a middle-six role now that his offense is getting on track.