Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Scores, assists vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.
Gauthier extended his hot streak after his hat trick against Florida on Tuesday with a fourth straight multi-point effort. He's now on a run of eight consecutive games cracking the scoresheet, tallying 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in that stretch.
More News
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Secures first career hat trick•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Two more points in win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Provides two helpers Friday•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Strikes on power play•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Pots another goal•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Goal, assist in Tuesday's win•