default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gauthier scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.

Gauthier extended his hot streak after his hat trick against Florida on Tuesday with a fourth straight multi-point effort. He's now on a run of eight consecutive games cracking the scoresheet, tallying 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in that stretch.

More News