Gauthier scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Sharks.

Gauthier potted his 19th goal of November in his contest. He's back on track after a two-game quiet stretch, as he's since scored in consecutive outings. For the season, he has 23 goals, nine assists, 105 shots on net, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Gauthier has two more chances in November to either tie or surpass the record for goals in a calendar month (20), which is jointly held by Joe Malone (February 1921) and Teemu Selanne (March 1993).