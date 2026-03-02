Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Scores twice in shootout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier scored two goals on nine shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.
Gauthier got a lucky bounce on his first goal, but his second was a power-play snipe midway through the third period to force overtime. The 22-year-old winger continues to impress with both shot volume and efficiency. He's scored eight times on 46 shots over his last 11 games, adding four assists in that span. For the season, he has 28 goals, 52 points (13 on the power play), 222 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings.
More News
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Strikes late for game-winner•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Opens scoring with 25th goal•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Buries power-play goal in win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: One of each in win•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Scores twice vs. NYR•
-
Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Returning against Kings•