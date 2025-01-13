Gauthier notched two goals in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.
Gauthier found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 29 and did it in style, notching his first two-goal effort of the campaign while also netting the game-winning goal in overtime. The 20-year-old prospect is having a solid season in his first full year in the NHL, notching seven goals and 20 points across 43 contests while featuring in a bottom-six role.
