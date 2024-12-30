Gauthier found the back of the net on his only shot and added a helper in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Gauthier cut Edmonton's lead to 2-1 in the first period, and he'd add a secondary helper on Robby Fabbri's game-tying goal late in the middle frame. The goal was Gauthier's first since Dec. 12, but he's generated two multi-point outings over his last four contests. On the season, the talented winger has five tallies and is tied for second on the team with 11 helpers through 35 appearances.