Gauthier logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.
Gauthier set up a Pavel Mintyukov tally in the third period. With six helpers over his last five games, Gauthier is finding success late in the campaign. The 21-year-old rookie has 31 points, 138 shots on net, 49 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 64 appearances. That's enough production to satiate managers in dynasty formats, who will be eyeing a bigger breakout in years to come, and it may also be enough to help those in deeper redraft leagues.
