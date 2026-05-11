Ducks' Cutter Gauthier: Trio of assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gauthier notched three assists (two on the power play), four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Gauthier had a hand in tallies by Beckett Sennecke, Alex Killorn and Ian Moore, earning an assist in each period. Prior to Sunday, Gauthier had gone three games without a point, as he's found a bit of difficulty breaking through the Vegas defense. The 22-year-old winger has earned four goals, six assists, seven power-play points, 33 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-1 rating over 10 playoff appearances.
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