Gauthier scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Gauthier stretched the Ducks' lead to 3-0 in the second period with his tally. He had previously set up Beckett Sennecke's opening goal in the first period. Gauthier is surging with points in six straight games, racking up four goals and five assists in that span. For the season, the talented winger is up to seven goals, 12 points, 52 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-9 rating across 11 appearances. Only Nathan MacKinnon (55) and Tage Thompson (54) have more shots on goal than Gauthier so far, and he's one of three players to rack up at least 40 shots in 11 games or less. That uptick in shot volume has led to production, and it makes Gauthier a potential superstar if he can keep it up.