Clara is expected to start for Team Italy against Switzerland in Tuesday's qualification game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Clara is gearing up for his fourth appearance of the tournament. Although he has a 6.51 GAA and an .895 save percentage in the 2026 Winter Games, Italy entered this tournament as a heavy underdog. Clara will once again have his work cut out for him versus Switzerland, but if Italy can pull off the upset, then the host nation will advance to Wednesday's quarterfinals match against Finland.