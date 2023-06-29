Clara was selected 60th overall by the Ducks in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

It's extremely rare that a legitimate NHL prospect is born in Italy, but that's the case with Clara. He's represented his home country in numerous international tournaments. The massive netminder spent this past season playing with Farjestad's Jr. club in Sweden. His numbers were mediocre (17-17-0, 2.79 GAA, .903 save percentage), but you can't teach size and Clara checks in at 6-foot-6. The Ducks will allow Clara to marinate in Europe for the next few years and cross their fingers he can put it all together at some point down the line. Clara is expected to move up a level next season and play for Brynas in Sweden's second tier Allsvenskan.