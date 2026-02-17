Clara made 48 saves in Italy's 3-0 loss to Switzerland during Olympic qualifying round play Tuesday.

The tournament's busiest netminder once again stood on his head and kept a game closer than it had any right to be, with two of the pucks that got past Clara coming on Swiss power plays. The Ducks prospect, a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, turned heads with his performance at the Olympics, but with Italy now eliminated Clara will return to Brynas IF in the Swedish Hockey League to finish up his season.