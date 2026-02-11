default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clara will draw the start for Italy against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kyle Cushman of theScore reports.

Clara appeared in a pair of games for AHL San Diego last year but has played for Brynas IF in Sweden this year, going 16-13-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .888 save percentage over 30 appearances. He'll face a tough test during Wednesday's tournament opener against Sweden, a club that features plenty of NHL talent.