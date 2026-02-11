Clara will draw the start for Italy against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Wednesday, Kyle Cushman of theScore reports.

Clara appeared in a pair of games for AHL San Diego last year but has played for Brynas IF in Sweden this year, going 16-13-0 with a 2.49 GAA and .888 save percentage over 30 appearances. He'll face a tough test during Wednesday's tournament opener against Sweden, a club that features plenty of NHL talent.