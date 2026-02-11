Clara exited Italy's Olympic game against Sweden on Wednesday because of a right leg injury, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Clara was doing a fantastic job before being forced to leave midway through the third period. He had turned aside 46 shots, and while Italy was still down 3-2 to Sweden at the time of his exit, that's a far closer score than many would have projected going into the game. Backup netminder Davide Fadani took over between the pipes. It remains to be seen if Clara will be an option Friday versus Slovakia.