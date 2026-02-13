default-cbs-image
Clara turned aside seven of eight shots Friday after replacing Davide Fadani midway through the third period, getting stuck with the loss as Italy fell 3-2 to Slovakia in Olympic round-robin play.

Clara started Italy's tournament opener Wednesday and stood on his head to keep the game close again Sweden, but he suffered a leg injury late and was replaced by Fadani. This time around, the switch was made in reverse as Italy tried to spark a comeback from a 2-1 deficit, but instead Clara allowed the game-winning goal to Adam Ruzicka. Clara is expected to be between the pipes Saturday against Finland.