Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Back in goal column
Sprong scored his 10th goal of the season in Friday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.
Sprong's tally 6:39 into the first period opened a veritable flood of goals for the usually moribund Ducks offense. Sprong has a career-high 18 points in 51 games between the Penguins and Ducks this season, his first full campaign at the NHL level. The Dutch winger doesn't have much physicality in his game, however, and his fantasy value is minor for the remainder of this season.
