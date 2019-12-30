Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Back with big club
The Ducks recalled Sprong from AHL San Diego on Monday.
The Ducks forward corps is littered with injuries, so Sprong will add depth during their upcoming two-game road trip starting Tuesday in Vegas. Sprong has played in just one NHL game this year, logging 15:38 of ice time and a minus-3 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.