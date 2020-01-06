Sprong netted a power-play goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Sprong was in just his second appearance of the season, but he played on the top line with Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique. Last year, the 22-year-old winger had 23 points in 63 games between the Ducks and the Penguins. It's unclear how long Sprong will stay on the top line, but given the results, he could get an extended look while Rickard Rakell (upper body) is out.