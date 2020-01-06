Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Collects first two points of season
Sprong netted a power-play goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.
Sprong was in just his second appearance of the season, but he played on the top line with Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique. Last year, the 22-year-old winger had 23 points in 63 games between the Ducks and the Penguins. It's unclear how long Sprong will stay on the top line, but given the results, he could get an extended look while Rickard Rakell (upper body) is out.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.