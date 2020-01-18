Play

Sprong was sent down to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

The Ducks sent a few players down to AHL San Diego as the team does not play again until Jan. 27. Sprong will likely be recalled again after the All-Star break, but he'll get some extra reps in the minors. He's tallied two points in eight NHL games this season.

